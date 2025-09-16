  1. Sports
Leader congratulates freestyle team on winning world title

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended congratulations on the winning of the world championships title by the Iranian freestyle wrestling team on Tuesday.

Following the national Iranian freestyle wrestling team's victory in the 2025 World Championships, Ayatollah Khamenei, in a message, praised the amazing efforts and admirable behavior of Iranian freestyle wrestling champions.

"I thank the world champion wrestling team for their amazing effort and then their admirable behavior. A combination of strength and spirituality creates high values. Well done to you!" the Leader wrote in his message.

The Iranian national freestyle wrestling team won two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in different weight categories to stand at the top of the  2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia on Tuesday.

