Iran, Tunisia hold extensive talks on bilateral cooperation

The Iranian and Tunisian foreign ministers have agreed to activate bilateral cooperation frameworks and thoroughly prepare for the upcoming session of the Tunisia-Iran Joint Committee, according to Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti.

“We held extensive talks to evaluate and enhance our bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two brotherly peoples,” Nafti wrote on her X account on Thursday, expressing pleasure at welcoming Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

“We reviewed our joint work in various fields expressing our shared keenness to develop it. We agreed to activate our cooperation frameworks & to well prepare for the upcoming session of the Tunisia-Iran Joint Committee.”

Nafti also said that he welcomed Iran’s agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressing hope that “it will reduce tensions.”

“We stressed the importance of continuous consultation in various Islamic and UN frameworks to support security & stability in the region” and “reiterated the urgent need to stop the aggression in Gaza, ensure aid reaches Palestinians, and support their just cause.”

