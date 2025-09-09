Nuclear industry built on domestic know-how: AEOI chief

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony inaugurating a laboratory for fatigue management to support the sector’s specialized testing needs.

“The nuclear industry drives advanced sciences and technologies. It is a necessity in all fields, and no one can take this industry from the Iranian people,” Eslami said.

He added that alongside design work for the durability of components, Iran had developed capabilities in precise testing, monitoring, and engineering to ensure equipment performs safely throughout its lifespan.

Eslami said Iran now designs and manufactures nuclear equipment domestically, calling the program “a completely indigenous effort based on research” and declaring that “no bombing will destroy it.”

