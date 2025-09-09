Russian delegation led by deputy PM arrives in Damascus

The delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of senior Syrian HTS-led regime's officials for talks covering economic, security, defense, and political cooperation.
MNA
TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak arrived Tuesday at Damascus International Airport.
The delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of senior Syrian HTS-led regime's officials for talks covering economic, security, defense, and political cooperation.
MNA
Your Comment