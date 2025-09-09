  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 9, 2025, 1:47 PM

Russian delegation led by deputy PM arrives in Damascus

Russian delegation led by deputy PM arrives in Damascus

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak arrived Tuesday at Damascus International Airport.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of senior Syrian HTS-led regime's officials for talks covering economic, security, defense, and political cooperation.

MNA

News ID 236277

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News