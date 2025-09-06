Iran will never surrender to hegemonic powers

Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, who is currently visiting Tehran, held a meeting with Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ejei stated that recent developments in the region demonstrate that enemies oppose a powerful and progressive Islam and cannot tolerate the strength of Muslims.

He stressed that while Tehran has never initiated and will never initiate war, it will also never submit to global hegemony. “We do not accept either an imposed war or an imposed peace. This is the clear logic repeatedly emphasized by the two leaders of our Revolution. We remain vigilant against the enemies’ movements and conspiracies,” he said.

For his part, Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim underlined that relations between Iran and Iraq go beyond the ties of two countries and two neighbors.

MNA/