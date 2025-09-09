Velayati calls for rapid practical steps to end Israel crimes

The statement by Ali Akbar Velayati entitled “Palestine, the Axis of Islamic Unity”, was read at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening in Tehran on Tuesday, September 9.

Velayati denounced the Israeli regime’s actions as a systematic, targeted, and malicious campaign not just of military warfare, but of “total war against humanity, civilization, and the future of a resilient nation.”

He pointed to the blockade of Gaza, cutting off water, electricity, medicine, and food, as well as the bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, UN shelters, and the destruction of vital infrastructure and homes. He described the Israeli campaign as “planned and gradual genocide, a form of ethnic cleansing under the cover of military operations, in blatant violation of all human rights principles and the UN Charter.”

Velayati stated that the Zionist regime, relying on Western supports, has committed atrocities including burying children alive, targeting pregnant women, eliminating Palestinian elites, and destroying vital infrastructure -a “crime against humanity and an attempt at cultural, geographic, and demographic genocide.”

He underlined that condemnation alone is insufficient and called for immediate practical measures, including:

- International pressure to reopen humanitarian passages to Gaza and end the blockade, allowing access to basic needs.

- Establishment of a special international tribunal to try war criminals, and imposition of comprehensive economic, political, and military sanctions against the Israeli regime, along with ensuring unbiased media coverage of Gaza’s tragedies.

- Uncensored reporting by human rights organizations and prompt action by the International Criminal Court against Israeli leaders’ crimes.

- Full cessation of cooperation by Islamic countries and the international community with the Israeli regime, while fully supporting the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people, which he described as the only remaining path against occupation.

Velayati underlined that until the complete halt of Israeli crimes and the free return of Palestinian refugees to their homes, the awakened consciences of the world will stand with Gaza. He also warned that continued silence today would lead to even greater catastrophe tomorrow.

MNA