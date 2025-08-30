3 dead as Indonesian protesters set fire to parl. building

The country was rocked by protests in major cities, including the capital Jakarta, on Friday, after footage spread of a gig motorcycle driver being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies over low wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers.

Protests in Makassar, the biggest city on Sulawesi island, descended into chaos outside the provincial and local city council buildings, which were both set on fire and vehicles were torched as protesters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Three people were killed as a result of the fire at the Makassar city council building, its secretary, Rahmat Mappatoba said.

Two of the victims were staff at the local council and another was a civil servant. Two died at the scene, while the third died in hospital.

At least four people were injured in the fire and were being treated at hospital, the official said.

RHM/