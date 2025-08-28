Israel conducts new aggression on suburb of Damascus

The media run by the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led administration in Syria reported that Wednesday’s attacks targeted a former army barracks in Kiswah.

Meanwhile, a Syrian military source said the Israeli military carried out an airborne landing on the barracks using four helicopters.

The occupation’s army brought in dozens of soldiers and search equipment as it spent over two hours at the site, the source added.

However, there were no reports of clashes between Israeli and Syrian forces.

The raid came a day after Israeli drone strikes near Kiswah killed six Syrian soldiers.

The HTS regime's foreign ministry condemned Tuesday’s deadly attacks as a “grave violation of international law” and a “clear breach of (Syria’s) sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“It also comes in the context of the repeated aggressive policies pursued by the Israeli occupation aimed at undermining security and stability in the region,” it said in a statement.

The ministry further called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities in obliging Israel to stop its violations against Syria.

Israel has launched hundreds of aerial assaults on Syria since December 2024, when the HTS-led militants announced the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government following a rapid two-week onslaught.

Israel has also expanded its occupation of Syria by seizing the so-called buffer zone, which separates the occupied Golan Heights from the rest of the Arab country, in violation of a 1974 disengagement agreement.

Experts believe HTS’s lack of action and its overtures toward normalization with Tel Aviv have given the regime greater leeway to steal more Syrian land and mount acts of aggression against the country.

