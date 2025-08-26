Islamic countries to work to suspend Israel's UN membership

"The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) … urges the OIC Member States to examine further whether Israel's membership in the United Nations aligns with the UN Charter, given Israel's evident violations of the requirements for membership and its consistent disregard for UN resolutions. Additionally, efforts should be coordinated to suspend Israel's membership in the United Nations," the ministers' final declaration says. The document is published on the OIC website.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned Israel's rejection of peace initiatives to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip and its unwillingness to cooperate with mediators to establish a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

"The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) …expresses its condemnation of Israel's obstinacy and rejection to respond to the mediators' attempts to reach an appeasement although almost two years have passed since the start of the aggression against the strip," the statement said.

"It holds Israel completely responsible for the ongoing war and the deliberate disregard of appeasement initiatives, accordingly prompting the deteriorating humanitarian disaster, the ongoing detention of hostages and captives and the deprivation of civilians of basic humanitarian assistance."

MNA/