"Zionist regime is a threat to all countries in the region"

Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in Tehran on Monday where he also noted that, "In the Gaza war and the attack on Iran, the true face of Western governments was revealed. They had hidden their reality under the mask of freedom and human rights; but today, with the coming to power of Trump and the new leaders of Europe, their true face has been revealed."

In the meeting, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, for his part, expressed his happiness over his trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that, Pakistan and Iran have historical and deep relations. The Islamic Revolution is now a role model for the Islamic world.

He added that "The Jamaat-e-Islami is a party for establishing religion and we consider the Islamic Revolution a flagbearer for the Muslims;" especially since the current situation in the Islamic world, especially in Palestine, is worrying."

The Secretary General of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan stated that the conditions in which the Islamic world is in is saddening, adding, "The Islamic Republic of Iran can be a guide for Muslims in these sensitive conditions. We in Pakistan also made great efforts to mobilize the public in support of the oppressed people of Gaza after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm."

Referring to Pakistan's support for Iran during the 12-day war, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman added, "Iran's response to Israel was devastating and this regime could not last more than a few days. This behavior of Iran should be a model for the Islamic world. Israel is a threat to all Islamic countries."

Kharrazi, for his part said at the end of the meeting that, "There is no choice but to resist and stand firm. The recent behavior of the Zionist regime in Syria shows that this regime is a threat to all countries in the region. The Zionist regime has freedom of action in its actions, and Islamic countries must end their inaction and use their ample capabilities."

MNA/ISN1404060301550