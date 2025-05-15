Closing ceremony of 31st Iran Nuclear Conference

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – The 31st Iran Nuclear Conference was closed on Friday.

The 31st National Nuclear Conference of Iran was officially opened in Mashhad on May 13, organized by the Nuclear Society of Iran and with the support of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

This year’s conference focused on key themes including "Nuclear Reactors & Quantum Technologies," "Nuclear Fuel Cycle & Materials," and "Nuclear Governance & Sustainable Development."

This scientific event provided a platform for knowledge exchange, presentation of the latest research achievements, and expansion of national collaborations in the field of nuclear science and technology.