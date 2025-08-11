Caucasus route must not be in line with foreigners' goals

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Armen Press reports.

The Prime Minister presented to the Iranian President the outcomes of the August 8 talks in Washington, D.C., emphasizing the opportunities which the peace that has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan is opening for the region, the Prime Minister’s office said in a readout.

Prime Minister Pashinyan underscored that regional routes will function within the framework of the principles of the countries’ territorial integrity, sovereignty and jurisdiction and based on reciprocity.

The Prime Minister thanked the Iranian President for his objective assessments about the Washington accords and emphasized the importance of the Iranian President’s upcoming visit to Armenia.

In this phone call, Pezeshkian emphasized the preservation of Armenia's sovereignty in this regard and the non-interference of any military or security force in the implementation of Yerevan-Baku transit corridor, warning of possible actions by the American side, which may pursue hegemonic goals in the Caucasus region under the cover of economic investment and the claim of ensuring peace.

"It must be ensured that this path will truly be a path of peace and development, not a tool for achieving the hegemonic goals of foreigners," he added.

MNA/