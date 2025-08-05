Massive civilian flotilla set to sail for Gaza to break siege

On Monday, at a press conference in Tunis, organizers announced that activists from 44 countries have united for this coordinated initiative.

Dozens of large and small boats will set sail from ports worldwide, converging on Gaza in the largest civilian flotilla ever organized.

This summer, we will witness the largest civilian flotilla in history, said organizer Haifa Mansouri.

The flotilla comprises four initiatives: the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Sumud Nusantara.

Their shared goal is to "break the illegal blockade on Gaza by sea, establish a humanitarian corridor, and confront the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people," Mansouri explained.

Seif Abu Keshk, another organizer, noted that over 6,000 activists have already registered to join.

“Participants will undergo training at departure points, with solidarity events and encampments planned along the way,” he added.

“This is a renewed effort to pressure governments by sending dozens of ships and thousands of activists to break Gaza’s blockade,” Abu Keshk stated.

The first convoy will depart from Spanish ports on August 31, followed by a second wave from Tunisian ports on September 4.

The announcement follows the interception of the Handala aid ship by Israeli naval forces on July 26, as it approached Gaza, with the ship being redirected to Ashdod Port.

Israel’s genocidal campaign, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 61,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, without achieving its declared objectives.

Human rights groups have condemned the Israeli blockade of vital supplies as a crime against humanity and a violation of international law. Since May, Israeli forces have killed over 1,330 Palestinian aid seekers and injured more than 8,810 others, primarily at humanitarian centers.

The United Nations reports that over 6,000 Palestinian children are being treated for malnutrition due to the blockade. At least 175 people, including 93 children, have starved to death in Gaza since the onset of the war.

Israel has rejected calls from the UN, humanitarian agencies, and world leaders to increase aid deliveries to alleviate the crisis.

As a result, Palestinian families are increasingly dependent on humanitarian aid while struggling to survive amid intentional restrictions that have made hunger a deadly reality in the besieged territory.

