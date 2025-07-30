UK airports disrupted by air traffic control issue

A technical issue which has caused significant delays to aircraft leaving UK airspace has been restored, according to the National Air Traffic Services, according to local UK media.

Flights at airports across the UK - including Heathrow, Gatwick and Edinburgh airports - were grounded while the technical issue was investigated.

The National Air Traffic Services has apologised for the delays caused, as they worked to fix the problem.

"Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon," NATS said in a statement.

"We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area.

"We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption."

Gatwick Airport said the technical issue was affecting all outbound flights across the UK.

Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports have also been forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.

MNA