French probe Netanyahu lawyer's murder contract claims

According to the news agency, Pardo reported this after one of his former clients and former police informant Rudy Terranova told him on July 16 that, during a trip to Senegal, members of Hezbollah had approached him with a request to assassinate Pardo. Terranova noted that Pardo was targeted because of his work with Netanyahu.

"I am confident that the judicial system will determine whether this is a real or phantom threat," the lawyer told AFP.

It is noted that Rudy Terranova was detained by police on July 21 as part of the investigation into this case.

In 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the territory of Palestine, including the Gaza Strip, between October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

