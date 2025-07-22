Iran conducts suborbital test with Qased satellite carrier

Iran successfully conducted a suborbital test with the Qased satellite Carrier to evaluate new technologies developed by Iran Space Agency (ISA) to improve the performance of Iranian satellites, satellite carriers, and space systems.

The tests take Iran one more step to the edge of technology and further power and independence. The advancements make Iran a more recognized power in the region and it its in the detriment of the West led by the U.S.

The Qased (Messenger) satellite carrier is an Iranian expendable orbital space launch vehicle. Qased made its maiden flight in 2020, lofting Iran's Noor satellite into orbit.

RHM/