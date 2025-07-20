Iran assigns new head to Interests Section in Egypt

Mojtaba Ferdowsipoor held talks with Araghchi in Tehran on Saturday before departing for Egypt.

In the meeting, Ferdowsipoor presented a report on the current state of Tehran-Cairo relations and a proposed plan to enhance and strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of mutual interest.

Araghchi said he was pleased with the growing contacts and meetings between the officials of Iran and Egypt.

The foreign minister also stressed the importance of continuing bilateral consultations for the purpose of expanding ties and reinforcing peace and stability in the region.

He further underlined the vital role of the Iranian interests section in Cairo to that end.

Ferdowsipoor has previously served as chargé d’affaire of Iran in Jordan and Lebanon, director of the Second Persian Gulf Department, director of the First Middle East and North Africa Department, head of the Persian Gulf and Middle East Studies Center at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), and ambassador of Iran to Jordan.

