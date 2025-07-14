Iran agrees to precondition-free negotiations: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, Advisor to the Leader for International Affairs, met with Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Interior of Pakistan.

Velyati described the relations between Iran and Pakistan as deep, deep-rooted and brotherly, stressing the strengthening and expansion of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, a message from the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan was conveyed to the Leader's advisor on international affairs by the Pakistani interior minister to present to the Leader.

Velayati also said about the possibility of negotiations with the United States, "We have no objection to negotiations that are without preconditions and that respect the Islamic Republic's red lines. They say that Iran must stop enrichment, while this is one of our red lines. If negotiations are to be conditioned on stopping enrichment, such negotiations will definitely not take place."

He went on to describe the US President's words as "contradictory and unreliable."

MNA