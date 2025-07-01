G7 issues statement on Iran nuclear program

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries issued a joint, one-sided, and arguably unrealistic statement, calling for the resumption of negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive, verifiable, and sustainable agreement regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

According to Qatar-based Al Jazeera media outlet, the G7 statement made no mention of Israel’s nuclear arsenal, a major threat to both Middle Eastern and global security. Instead, it claimed that resuming negotiations could lead to an agreement that prevents nuclear proliferation and ensures regional stability.

The G7 members also welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and called for continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

Further, the G7 foreign ministers strongly supported Israel’s security and condemned what they described as calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, expressing deep concern over the issue.

The G7 includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan.

MNA/6516926