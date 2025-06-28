  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2025, 9:11 AM

US, Israel threats against Iran's Leader 'State terrorism'

US, Israel threats against Iran's Leader 'State terrorism'

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations slammed the Israeli and American threats against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as an instance of State terrorism.

"The U.S. and the Zionist regime of Israel have openly threatened to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader. This criminal act constitutes a manifest instance of State terrorism; and, the very gravity of such a threat must not be permitted to be diminished or normalized in any manner whatsoever," the Iranian mission to the UN wrote on X.

"The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has brought this flagrant violation of international law and the Charter to the attention of the Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and the President of the General Assembly, urging them to discharge their legal responsibilities against such criminal and provocative rhetoric."

US, Israel threats against Iran's Leader 'State terrorism'

US, Israel threats against Iran's Leader 'State terrorism'

MNA/

News ID 233726

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News