US, Israel threats against Iran's Leader 'State terrorism'

"The U.S. and the Zionist regime of Israel have openly threatened to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader. This criminal act constitutes a manifest instance of State terrorism; and, the very gravity of such a threat must not be permitted to be diminished or normalized in any manner whatsoever," the Iranian mission to the UN wrote on X.

"The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has brought this flagrant violation of international law and the Charter to the attention of the Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and the President of the General Assembly, urging them to discharge their legal responsibilities against such criminal and provocative rhetoric."

MNA/