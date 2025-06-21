Over 400 Iranians killed in Israeli strikes: Health Ministry

More than 400 Iranians have been killed and over 3,000 others wounded in Israeli strikes across the country since June 13, according to the Health Ministry.

“As of this morning, more than 400 defenseless Iranians have been martyred and 3,056 people have been injured during the Israeli regime’s military aggression,” Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health, said in a post on X on Saturday.

He added that most of those killed were civilian, including 54 women and children, and five medical personnel.

MNA/IRN