Iran to pursue legal measures against Grossi over inaction

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami stressed that Tehran will take all necessary legal and sovereign measures to defend its rights, and holds the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership accountable for failing to act in the face of Israeli onslaught against his country.

Eslami wrote a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday, and addressed the issue of the nuclear agency’s lack of action over continued Israeli aggression. He said the Zionist regime’s assault on Iranian nuclear sites constitute a clear violation of Geneva Convention and related protocols, UN Charter and United Nations Scientific Committee on the Works of Atomic Weapons, Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Comprehensive Non-Proliferation Agreement between Iran and the UN agency, the safety standards of the UN agency and other relevant international conventions.The AEOI chief urged an immediate end to the UN nuclear agency’s “inaction” by condemning the Israeli regime’s blatant violation of international conventions related to peaceful nuclear activities. Eslami hastened to add that Iran is taking necessary measures to defend its rights, and vowed to take up the case of the chief “inaction” over the Israeli onslaught against Tehran’s nuclear facilities through legal channels.

Grossi has come under fire for paving the way for the Zionist regime’s aggression against Tehran, which has since Friday led to the martyrdom of a number of high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. Days before the assault was unleashed, IAEA released a politically-motivated report accusing Iran of “non-compliance,” which was followed by a resolution against the country at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, pushed by the European troika and the United States.Iran has repeatedly declared that its nuclear program remains purely peaceful as always and that Tehran had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as a matter of an Islamic and state principal. Iranian officials have ruled out any deviation in the country’s peaceful nuclear activities, emphasizing that Tehran has had no undeclared nuclear materials or activities, nor does it possess any at present.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that Tehran will not retreat from advancing its peaceful nuclear industry, dismissing any deviation in the country's civilian nuclear program. They reiterated that the UN nuclear agency has been fully informed about all nuclear activities and sites inside the country. Tehran has repeatedly underlined that it has made every endeavour to enable the IAEA to effectively carry out its verification activities in Iran, including safeguards and monitoring measures that are unique to the IAEA's verification regime. But, Iran underscored it was not and is not obliged to respond the nuclear agency's requests and questions which based on unreliable information and fake documents.

MNA/FNA1750360616493123449