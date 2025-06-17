Iran welcomes Islamic-Arab states condemning Israeli attacks

Esmaeil Baghaei welcomed the joint statement of the foreign ministers of 21 Arab and Islamic countries, initiated by the Arab Republic of Egypt, condemning the Zionist regime's aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in gross violation of international law and also the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Thanking the initiative of the Arab Republic of Egypt and support of Arab and Islamic countries, Baghaei added that the content of this statement reflects the common understanding of countries of the region and their serious concern about the Zionist regime's aggression against one of the countries in the region, and the collective determination of the Islamic-Arab countries to force the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its duties to stop the aggression.

Referring to the emphasis of the Arab-Islamic statement on the prohibition of attacking nuclear facilities subject to IAEA safeguards in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the IAEA and the Security Council, the Persian Gulf littoral states considered the Zionist regime's military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities a gross violation of the rules of international law and emphasized the continuous demand of Iran and the countries of the region for a decisive response from the Board of Governors and the Director General of the IAEA to strongly condemn the heinous action committed by the criminal Israeli regime.

