Iran launches new wave of True Promise III against Israel

Israeli media announced that the sirens was alerted after the launch of missiles from Iran.

In the new wave of Iranian missile attacks, the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and Haifa in the occupied territories were targeted.

Iran's missile attacks against the Israeli regime, as part of Operation True Promise III, began three days ago, and during these attacks, important areas in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other important areas in occupied Palestine were hit.

Hebrew-language media also reported that Iranian missiles hit Haifa and Tiberias.

The sirens were also sounded throughout the occupied territories.

Israel's Channel 12 also reported hearing several explosions in occupied holy Quds.

Reports suggested that at least 50 ballistic missiles have been launched by Iran.

