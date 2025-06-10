Russia to build 8 nuclear power plants in Iran

Ebrahim Rezaei stated on Monday that, under the agreement with Russia, eight nuclear power plants will be built in Iran, four of which will be located in Bushehr, Southern Iran.

Rezaei made these remarks following a visit by members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and its various facilities, including the Tehran Research Reactor.

He noted that the members also visited the radioisotope production complex at the AEOI and were briefed on the latest developments, progress, and activities in this field.

Quoting Mohammad Eslami, head of the AEOI, Rezaei highlighted that the construction of Units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is entirely being carried out by Iranian companies.

According to the report, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, emphasized that the presence of the commission members at the AEOI during this time sends a message to all adversaries of the Iranian nation.

The head of the commission declared to Iran’s enemies: “Iran’s nuclear industry is not something that can be shut down. We will stand firm for the nuclear industry to our last breath and will never back down.”

RHM/FNA