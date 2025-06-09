Mahmoud Farshchian ; Grandmaster of Persian miniature

Mahmoud Farshchian was born on January 24, 1930, in the city of Isfahan, Iran.

Born into a family with a deep appreciation for the arts—his father was a Persian carpet merchant—Farshchian developed an early interest in painting. He studied under prominent masters such as Haji Mirza-Agha Emami and Isa Bahadori. After graduating from Isfahan's High School for the Fine Arts, he pursued further studies in Europe, immersing himself in the works of Western masters, which influenced his unique artistic style

Farshchian's childhood home had an area called the Chicken House, where he played with birds like sparrows, hens, and roosters. Birds are an element Farshchian often uses in his pieces, relating to his childhood memories.

After receiving his diploma from Isfahan's High School for the Fine Arts, Farshchian left for Europe, where he studied the works of the great Western masters of painting. He has a doctorate (grade 1 in arts) in Iranian painting and Islamic arts from the High Council of Culture and Art.



Upon his return to Iran, he began to work at the National Institute of Fine Arts (which later became the Ministry of Art and Culture) and, in time, was appointed director of the Department of National Arts and professor at the university of Tehran's School of Fine Arts.

Farshchian's work is characterized by vibrant colors, dynamic compositions, and a fusion of traditional Persian miniature techniques with modern elements. He introduced "Surnaturalism," a style that emphasizes ethereal and spiritual themes, often drawing inspiration from Persian literature, mysticism, and religious texts . His paintings often depict themes of love, spirituality, and the human condition, resonating with a wide audience.

Farshchian's first independent exhibit was in 1948, at the Iranian-British Cultural Association's office in Isfahan. His first exhibit outside of Iran took place in Istanbul, Turkey in 1960, while his earliest exhibitions in the United States date back to 1972 and 1973.

"The Museum of Master Mahmoud Farshchian", is a museum devoted to the works of the master, which has been set up by the Cultural Heritage Foundation in the Sa'dabad Cultural Complex in Tehran, inaugurated in 2001.

Throughout his career, Farshchian has held significant academic positions, including professorships at the University of Tehran's School of Fine Arts and leadership roles at the National Institute of Fine Arts. He has exhibited his works in over 150 solo and group exhibitions worldwide, with his pieces housed in prestigious institutions such as the British Library, Freer Gallery of Art, Bibliothèque Nationale, Metropolitan Museum, and Harvard University .

In recognition of his contributions to the arts, Farshchian has received numerous awards, including the Golden Palm of Europe (1987), Oscar D'Italia (1985), and the Vessillo Europa Delle Arte (1984). In 2000, Cambridge University honored him as an outstanding 21st-century intellectual .



Farshchian's impact extends beyond his paintings. He founded a cultural center in New Jersey and has been instrumental in introducing Iranian art to the international scene. His works continue to inspire artists and art enthusiasts around the world, bridging cultural divides and celebrating the rich heritage of Persian art.

UNESCO publishes selected paintings of Farshchian

UNESCO has published the selected paintings of Farshchian in Germany in 1991. The collection features 113 artworks of the prominent artist. The Master has presented the book “to all people of good will in the world” in introduction with 36 languages.

The global cultural body also published the selected paintings of the master in 2003 in Italy. Then Director-General of UNESCO Koïchiro Matsuura wrote an introduction for the priceless collection that consisted of 97 works of art.

Once he said in an interview that, “Iranian people love culture and I try to tell everybody in the world that Iran is the land of peace and friendship”.

Master miniaturist Mahmud Farshchian created “The Evening of Ashura” both to depict one of the greatest tragedies for Muslims and to represent the power of art in expressing major events of history.

The masterpiece portrays the helpless household of Imam Hussein (AS), mourning after his horse returns from the battlefield without him. Their deep grief for their beloved has been depicted perfectly in this Persian miniature painting.

He is recognized as the most important modernizing influence in miniatures. His name has been registered on Britain’s list of 2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st Century, and collectors feel it a great honor to possess one of his creations.

For more information and to view his works, you can visit his official website: farshchianart.com.

Sources

Compiled by Marzieh Rahmani