Iran ready to give assurances on its peaceful atomic program

Abbas Araghchi made the comments in a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Monday.

" We are ready to give assurances to all sides about peaceful nature of our nuclear program," the top Iranian negotiator in the nuclear talks with the United States said.

Araghchi criticized the Western states' silence over the Israeli regime's arsenal of nuclear warheads, noting that "Western states are turning a blind eye to Israel's nuclear threat."

"NPT should be implemented by all countries," he underlined, adding that "the Israeli threats against Iran's peaceful nuclear program a crime."

He added that "There will be no nuclear deal if demands are not realistic, and if the other side seeks to deprive Iran of nuclear rights."

He called on the UN nuclear watchdog to resist Western countries' pressure when it comes to Iran's nuclear program.

He went on to thank Egypt for its support.

The Iranian minister also referred to the deplorable situation in Gaza Strip and said that Iran and Egypt want an immediate and durable ceasefire.

As regards the relations between Iran and Egypt, Araghchi said that "Promotion of ties with Egypt is our priority."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, for his part, "Progress has been made in our relations with Iran which will benefit the region."

"We will use our good relations with Iran to achieve peace and prosperity."

"We should respect territorial integrity of our neighbors," he continued.

"Any escalation of tensions with Iran will help situation spiral out of control," Abdelatty further warned.

