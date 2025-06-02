Iran rejects consortium as replacement of domestic enrichment

"The idea of a nuclear fuel consortium has been raised in the media. It is not unexpected to hear such proposals mentioned by negotiating parties," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"However, the key point is that a consortium can in no way replace uranium enrichment inside Iran," he stressed.

The senior Iranian diplomat went on to say that if any parties propose such an initiative as a mechanism to jointly supply nuclear fuel for reactors, Tehran would welcome it.

"Many countries in the region are pursuing the development of nuclear power plants to generate electricity. We are open to cooperation in this field and see no issue with such collaboration."

MP/