IAEA report issued under influence of certain European states

The recent report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is largely repetitive and exaggerated in its content, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in his presser on Monday.

"This report was prepared under the influence of certain European countries. We are not pleased that Western states are undermining the credibility of an international organization," he noted.

He further added that a review of reports on Iran's nuclear program since 1984 clearly shows that Israeli officials have continuously claimed that Iran would obtain a nuclear weapon within six months. "Now, over 40 years have passed, and these claims have proven baseless."

"The allegation that Iran's peaceful nuclear program is aimed at weaponization is a political excuse used by the Zionist regime to secure its dominance over US foreign policy in the region. The regime's main concern is its failure to sustain the hegemonic path it has pursued for decades."

"The Zionist regime has developed a consistent behavioral pattern in the region, centered on fueling continuous conflicts and wars. In many cases, the United States — knowingly or unknowingly — has become a tool for advancing this regime’s objectives. These wars have neither benefited the nations of the region nor served US interests; rather, they have only prolonged instability and crises in West Asia," he concluded.

