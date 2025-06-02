  1. World
Nawrocki wins second round of Polish presidential election

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – The candidate of the opposition Law and Justice party, Karol Nawrocki, has won the second round of the Polish presidential election.

The candidate of the opposition Law and Justice party Karol Nawrocki has won the second round of the Polish presidential election, gaining 50.9% of the vote after the State Election Commission processed all ballots, the TVP Info channel reported.

Rafal Trzaskowski, candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition and Mayor of Warsaw, received 49.1%.

The State Election Commission said on its website that the turnout of 71.63% was a record for a presidential election in Poland. The previous record of voter turnout stood at 68.23% and was recorded in 1995.

The second round of presidential elections was held in Poland on June 1.

