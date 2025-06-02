  1. World
Yemen attacks suspend flights at Tel Aviv’s airport

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Israel temporarily suspended flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday after a missile attack from Yemen, Israeli media said.

A military statement said that a missile from Yemen was intercepted, triggering air-raid sirens in several areas in central Israel.

Israel Channel 12 said the missile targeted the Ben Gurion airport, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend flight operations.

The broadcaster said thousands of Israelis fled to shelters after the missile attack.

Yemen later said its Armed Forces had fired a "ballistic missile" at the airport.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said three drones were also launched at the occupied territories. 

Sunday’s attack marked the latest in a series of operations by Yemen’s Armed Forces against Israel.

On Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted  Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile, Saree said at the time. He also said that another missile struck a “vital target” in the eastern part of Jaffa, central Israel.

Houthi's military spokesman vowed that retaliatory operations would continue and escalate unless Israel ends its war on the Gaza Strip.

