BRICS Bank is a new opportunity to counter sanctions

Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf made the remarks while talking to journalists in Tehran on Saturday evening before he departed for Latin America tour.

"We are preparing for a periodic trip to Latin America, which will begin in Venezuela as the fisrt stop. This trip is being made at the invitation of the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Mr. Rodríguez, and its goal is to develop relations in the economic, political and cultural fields."

Stating that Latin America has special characteristics, he added that "This region has a population of more than 600 million people and includes more than 20 countries."

The Iranian speaker emphasized that, "Also, the countries of this region have a positive view of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage, because they all condemn unilateralism at the global level and support multilateralism and the spirit of anti-arrogance."

"Therefore, this trip is a good opportunity to strengthen relations with countries with which we have common interests and a common enemy."

