French festival to host Iranian short film "Khalil"

The Plein la Bobine International Film Festival is a renowned event in France dedicated to young audiences, offering a rich selection of films and educational activities.

The 23rd edition of the Plein la Bobine International Film Festival is scheduled for June 2025, taking place in two French towns of Issoire and La Bourboule.

The Iranian short film "Khalil", directed by Seyed Payam Hosseini, is a poignant 20-minute drama released in 2024.

Synopsis :

Set in a small village on the Iranian plateau, the story follows Khalil, a 13-year-old boy grappling with the recent loss of his father. Troubled by the fear that his father's soul may not receive divine forgiveness, Khalil embarks on a heartfelt journey. He seeks forgiveness from those around him, hoping their absolution might influence God's judgment. When these efforts fail to ease his anxiety, Khalil, encouraged by his teacher and friends, pens a sincere letter to God, pleading for mercy. This narrative beautifully captures a child's innocence and determination in the face of spiritual uncertainty.

