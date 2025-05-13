  1. Technology
May 13, 2025, 10:45 AM

31st Iran Nuclear Conference kicks off in Mashhad

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The 31st edition of Iran’s National Nuclear Conference has begun in Mashhad, focusing on advanced nuclear technologies and sustainable nuclear governance.

The 31st National Nuclear Conference of Iran has officially opened in Mashhad, organized by the Nuclear Society of Iran and with the support of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

This year’s conference focuses on key themes including "Nuclear Reactors & Quantum Technologies," "Nuclear Fuel Cycle & Materials," and "Nuclear Governance & Sustainable Development."

This scientific event provides a platform for knowledge exchange, presentation of the latest research achievements, and expansion of national collaborations in the field of nuclear science and technology.

 The 31st Iran Nuclear Conference will be held in Mashhad from May 13-15. 

