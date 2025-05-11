Türkiye ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations: Erdoğan

Erdoğan held a key phone call wıth Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid Moscow's overtures for cease-fire negotiations with Ukraine, Daily Sabah reports.

His comments came during a phone call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the presidential office confirmed.

Erdoğan told Macron that a "historic turning point" has been reached in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"A historic turning point has been reached in efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, that this opportunity must be seized, and that Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting negotiations, to achieve a cease-fire and lasting peace," the Turkish presidency said.

