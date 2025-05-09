China, Russia deepen strategic partnership, slam US policies

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin made a joint statement during Xi’s official visit to Moscow, which coincided with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations commemorating the end of World War II, according to Press TV.

The two sides expressed concern over global instability and the expansionist policies of the United States and its allies.

“The United States and its allies are trying to promote NATO’s eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, build ‘small circles’ in the Asia-Pacific region, and win over countries in the region to promote their ‘Indo-Pacific strategy,’ undermining regional peace, stability and prosperity,” the statement read.

Xi and Putin said they would deepen military and other ties and “strengthen coordination and jointly respond firmly to the United States’ policy of ‘dual containment’ against both countries.”

The two leaders called for a “correct view” of World War II history and condemned attempts to revise the outcomes of the war.

They also pledged to resist neo-Nazism, militarism, racism, and xenophobia, committing to prevent the resurgence of ideologies that threaten global peace.

Xi and Putin underscored their shared view on countering “unilateral coercive measures,” such as sanctions imposed without United Nations approval. Such actions "violate the UN Charter" and undermine "international security,” the statement said.

MNA