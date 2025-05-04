Pezeshkian advocates for goal-oriented, quality education

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday to honor top Iranian teachers, the president stated that students are the country's real asset. He urged that they must develop into a talented, creative, and responsible generation through appropriate skills and education.

Pezeshkian called for dedicated time and structured programs for children's education to empower them to address the country’s future challenges.

He referred to the neglect of underprivileged communities, particularly in education, stressing that if we aim to build a better nation, attention must be given to all children, not just those from affluent backgrounds, as transformative figures can emerge from any group.

Furthermore, the president outlined his administration’s plans to construct schools nationwide, clarifying that building schools is not the ultimate goal. Instead, officials must focus on creating an environment that provides a better education to ensure a brighter future for the country.

He also called for instilling in children the belief that they can excel in healthy competition and develop their skills in a supportive atmosphere.

During the ceremony, 24 exemplary teachers were celebrated and received plaques of recognition for their outstanding dedication and contributions.

