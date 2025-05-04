UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syria

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the continuous Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to Syria's unity, stability and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that these attacks are in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and in contravention of international law, particularly the “Agreement of Disengagement” signed between Israel and Syria in 1974.

The Ministry underscored the UAE’s categorical rejection of such practices, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.

MNA/