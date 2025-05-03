Voting kicks off in Australia’s legislature elections

About 18.1 million eligible residents will be able to take part in selecting 150 members to the House of Representatives and senators to fill 40 seats out of a total of 76, according to election officials.

The party or coalition that wins the majority of seats in the new parliament will be able to form the government, and its leader will become prime minister, according to TASS.

Voting is mandatory for all Australians over the age of 18. Failure to participate without a valid reason is an offense punishable by fines, community service, confiscation of property, or short-term imprisonment.

MNA/