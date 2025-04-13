Leader says enemy furious about Iranian nation's advancements

A group of commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces were received for a meeting with the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who commands all forces, on Sunday.

In the meeting, which was the first in its kind since the new Iranian year of 1404 began, the Leader described the Iranian armed forces as a shield and a shelter for the nation against any aggressor, emphasizing the continuous strengthening of maximum preparedness in both hardware and software fields to fulfill their national duties.

"The country's progress has angered and frustrated Iran's ill-wishers. Of course, there are weaknesses in areas such as economic issues that undoubtedly need to be addressed," he said.

"Enemies of Islamic Republic are furious about the advancements made by the nation," said Ayatollah Khamenei, adding that "What makes the enemy furious is the determination of independent Muslim state with identity."

This item is being updated...