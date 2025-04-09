  1. World
Apr 9, 2025, 10:13 AM

Yemen destroys US MQ-9 drone with missile

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Yemeni Armed Forces have announced the downing of another US MQ-9 drone over the Arab state's territory.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, announced that the Arab country's air defenses succeeded in shooting down another American MQ-9 drone over the airspace of Al-Jawf province.

"The drone was shot down by a domestically produced missile," he said.

This is the 18th drone that Yemeni air defenses have managed to shoot down since the start of the war, according to Saree.

"We will continue to support the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression against the Gaza Strip stops," he stressed.

