Iran, Turkey presidents discuss ties in phone call

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone conversation during which both leaders expressed their desire to meet in person to discuss mutual interests.

In a phone call on Saturday, President Pezeshkian congratulated Erdogan on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The Iranian president also extended his best wishes for this significant Islamic holiday and thanked him for reaching out.

Pezeshkian stated, "I hope you, the Muslim nation of Türkiye, and all Muslims around the world benefit from the blessings of this great holiday."

He also expressed optimism about a future meeting, emphasizing the importance of deepening ties and enhancing relations, as well as addressing regional and international developments.

For his part, President Erdogan congratulated Pezeshkian and the Iranian nation on Eid al-Fitr, urging him to convey his congratulations to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Erdogan highlighted the upcoming Iran-Türkiye joint economic commission, noting that it would provide an opportunity to discuss mutual, regional, and international issues in greater detail.

MP/President.ir