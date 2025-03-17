Iran comes third at Karate 1-Premier League

Team Melli finished third in the competition, trailing behind Japan and Egypt, according to Tehran Times.

In the Female Kumite -61kg final, Iran’s Atousa Golshadnezhad edged out Germany’s Khamis Reem with a score of 4-3 in a closely contested match. Meanwhile, Fatemeh Saadati faced Japan’s Rina Kodo in the Female Kumite -55kg final, where she lost 4-0.

In the Male Kumite +84kg final, Saleh Abazari was defeated by Georgia’s Merabi Gelashvili with a score of 5-3.

In the bronze medal matches, Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh secured victory over Croatia’s Ivan Martinca 1-0 in the Male Kumite -75kg event, while Mehdi Khodabakhshi triumphed over the Netherlands’ Brian Timmermans 3-0 in the Male Kumite -84kg category.

The tournament featured 381 karate athletes from 68 countries in Hangzhou.

MNA