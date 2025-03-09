Iran will not wait for any letter from US

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in his pre-session speech at Sunday's public session of the Iranian Parliament, referred to the strategies outlined in the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei or addressing the country’s issues.

"I must emphasize the full readiness of the Parliament to implement his wise directives," Ghalibaf underlined.

He stated that the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the priority of addressing economic and livelihood problems and explicitly stated that the primary focus of government institutions must be on resolving people’s livelihood issues.

As a result, the primary focus of the Parliament and the lawmakers will, God willing, be on resolving livelihood challenges, and we consider maintaining cohesion among state institutions as a condition for the success of these efforts, he added.

Referring to the US president’s claim about seeking negotiations with Iran, Ghalibaf said that regarding this matter, it must be mentioned that the US president’s behavior with other countries clearly shows that these statements are merely a deceptive display of [seeking] a negotiation.

The US seeks to impose its demands and disarm Iran, as outlined in the US policy document he has signed, he added.

He further stressed that no negotiation under the shadow of threats, with an agenda of imposing new concessions, will lead to the lifting of sanctions, nor will it result in anything other than humiliating the proud Iranian nation.

“Today, more than ever, it has become clear that lifting sanctions is possible through strengthening Iran and neutralizing sanctions. Therefore, we are not waiting for any letter from the United States and believe that by utilizing our vast domestic capacities and seizing opportunities to expand foreign relations with other countries, we can reach a position where the enemy has no choice but to lift sanctions within the framework of continued negotiations with the remaining parties to the JCPOA.”

Ghalibaf made the remarks after the US president claimed on Friday that he has sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and proposed to negotiate with Iran on a deal on the country's nuclear program.

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump claimed, before threatening Tehran with military action.

Trump’s claim was immediately dismissed by Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations, which said, “We have not received such a letter yet.”

On Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the insistence of some bullying powers on holding talks with Iran does not aim to solve issues but rather aims to assert and impose their own expectations.

“Absolutely, the Islamic Republic will not accept their expectations,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

