It cannot be excluded Iran has built new facilities

According to a post by a WSJ journalist on X, Grossi said that he has had no direct conversations with the Trump administration on the Iran file thus far but said he hopes that will change soon. He also dismissed any talk of U.S.-Iran backchannels

He did welcome as "indispensable" Trump statements of support for an Iran deal and said, "I know that the Iranians also want some form of an agreement."

Asked if a new deal would need to include access focused on weaponisation and which includes broader access to a swathe of locations outside of JCPOA. He demurred. "Different people have different headlines...for a new agreement," he said. "Different, I don't know if it's broader."

He said, "I think it would be a good idea" to go to Iran before issuing the comp report.

He added that the level of dialogue with the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, is very good.

Another official close ot the agency said the comprehensive report would likely come in April or May.

Asked about Iran's implementation of Code 3.1, which obliges Iran to inform on plans/construction of new facilities. "This is not only legal impatience," Grossi said, claiming, "it cannot be excluded" that Iran has built new facilities.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

