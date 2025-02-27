  1. World
Tel Aviv planning to bomb Nasrallah's funeral ceremony

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Zionist sources revealed that the Zionist regime was even afraid of the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary General of Hezbollah, and sought to bomb it.

Israeli media reported that the Zionist regime's military had considered the possibility of attacking the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Secretary General of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army chief of staff, said that the attack was on the army's agenda.

The attack was planned at the same time that Israeli fighter jets were patrolling the skies over Beirut during the funeral ceremony.

A glorious funeral ceremony was held for the late leaders of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasarallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, with the participation of tens of thousands of people from different nations.

