Buk-M1-2 system downs Ukraine's Vector German-made drone

"Usually, one missile hits one target. This time, the system hit a Ukrainian UAV manufactured by Germany's Vector. The drone was detected and shot down at a distance safe for our troops," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The agency remarked that the Buk-M1-2 SAM offers reliable protection for the units of the Battlegroup South, shielding them from enemy air attacks. This highly mobile system is designed to destroy combat aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, guided bombs, and other airborne weapons, as well as to counter tactical ballistic and air-launched missiles.

SD/