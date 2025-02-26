Artificial Intel New Tool in Service of Resistance Film Fest.

The Assistant Secretary of the festival emphasized the need to overcome sanctions and develop local infrastructure to maximize the benefits of this technology.

Dr. Mohammad Ali Shojaei Fard, the Assistant Secretary of the International Resistance Film Festival, responded to the question of whether "artificial intelligence in the service of resistance cinema: an opportunity or a challenge?" by stating that artificial intelligence can be a great opportunity for cinematic productions centered around resistance.

Shojaei Fard noted that this year, for the first time, a section dedicated to artificial intelligence was specifically included in the International Resistance Film Festival. He mentioned that the Resistance Festival has always been a platform for showing various types of cinematic productions, including documentaries, short films, and feature films focused on resistance themes.

Further, the Assistant Secretary pointed to the role of this technology in the future of resistance cinematic productions, stating that the process of utilizing artificial intelligence in resistance media productions began several years ago and has now reached a broader stage. He predicted that we would soon witness the production of feature films with the help of this technology.

In conclusion, he emphasized the necessity of supporting the infrastructure for this technology and added that two essential steps are required to overcome challenges: first, the development of technical infrastructure by officials and governing bodies, and second, the active efforts of professionals in the field to localize the technology and reduce dependency on foreign tools. In this manner, we can utilize artificial intelligence as a strategic tool in the realm of soft warfare.

