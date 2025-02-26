  1. World
Feb 26, 2025, 9:55 AM

Honduran president’s helicopter makes emergency landing

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – A helicopter carrying Honduran President Xiomara Castro made an emergency landing Tuesday.

A helicopter carrying Honduran President Xiomara Castro made an emergency landing Tuesday in a mountainous area of Santa Cruz de Yojoa, Cortes, due to poor visibility from bad weather, the government said.

No injuries were reported. 

Marzieh Rahmani

