Leader declared making nuclear weapons religiously forbidden

If the United States and Israeli regime make a mistake regarding Iran, they would pay a heavy price, he said in an interview with Al-Ahad News Network.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution has specified the general outline for negotiations with the United States, and Iran is adhering to this outline as instructed by the Leader, Takht Ravanchi emphasized.

Iran’s policy and strategy regarding the production of nuclear weapons is very clear, he said, adding that Leader of the Islamic Revolution has declared the production of nuclear weapon as forbidden religiously.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Takht Ravanchi pointed to the recent developments in Syria, adding that Iran is closely monitoring the developments in this Arab country and it is hoped that the security will spread in this country and other countries should not meddle in its internal affairs.

Whenever a new Syrian government is formed, Iran will respect the decision of the Syrian people and is ready to establish amicable relations with this country, the diplomat continued.

Turning to Iran’s relations with the neighboring Iraq, Takht Ravanchi stated that Iran is ready to establish ties with Iraq in all fields, so that Iran attaches great importance to its relations with its neighbors.

There are the great opportunities in the region, and Iran should use these opportunities to resume its relations with Saudi Arabi in the best form possible, he added.

